10-year-old shot in drive-by shooting in southwest Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police have confirmed a 10-year-old boy was shot in a drive-by shooting early Tuesday morning in southwest Atlanta.

“It’s outrageous how these people just don’t think about anything. They do all this driving by, shooting, shooting up houses, it’s just night right,” a neighbor told Atlanta News First.

Officials say around 4 a.m., someone shot at a house several times on the 800 block of Washington Street at Atlanta Avenue, hitting the child in the hand. Several people inside the home were asleep at the time, including adults and children as young as 5 years old.

The child was taken to the hospital for treatment.

“You just don’t know what to expect these days from anybody,” said a neighbor.

Police say there are no arrests at this time, and they are currently looking for witnesses and surveillance video.

“At this time, we don’t know all the facts and circumstances. We know the house was shot multiple times and there were multiple people in the house, so we have detectives en route and detectives piecing together what happened,” said Christian Hunt, Atlanta Police Department.

If you have any information that can help with the investigation, contact the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

