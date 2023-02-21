Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

10-year-old shot in drive-by shooting in southwest Atlanta, police say

10-year-old shot in southwest Atlanta.
10-year-old shot in southwest Atlanta.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey and Madeline Montgomery
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police have confirmed a 10-year-old boy was shot in a drive-by shooting early Tuesday morning in southwest Atlanta.

“It’s outrageous how these people just don’t think about anything. They do all this driving by, shooting, shooting up houses, it’s just night right,” a neighbor told Atlanta News First.

Officials say around 4 a.m., someone shot at a house several times on the 800 block of Washington Street at Atlanta Avenue, hitting the child in the hand. Several people inside the home were asleep at the time, including adults and children as young as 5 years old.

The child was taken to the hospital for treatment.

“You just don’t know what to expect these days from anybody,” said a neighbor.

Police say there are no arrests at this time, and they are currently looking for witnesses and surveillance video.

“At this time, we don’t know all the facts and circumstances. We know the house was shot multiple times and there were multiple people in the house, so we have detectives en route and detectives piecing together what happened,” said Christian Hunt, Atlanta Police Department.

If you have any information that can help with the investigation, contact the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting incident happened in the 200 block of Holliday Street.
VPD: Murder suspect arrested after hiding in a trash can
The Amber Alert issued for a Georgia infant on Monday has been canceled.
Amber Alert issued in Georgia for 4-month-old baby canceled
Tifton police say charges have yet to be filed as the investigation into the incident continues.
Tifton man dies from stabbing injuries
They drive them to four race tracks across the south, stopping at a different one each day. On...
Sick Week 2023 makes stop in Southwest Georgia
Jimmy Carter, the oldest living president and the only president from Georgia, is receiving...
‘It’s more than Jimmy Carter the president, it’s Jimmy Carter the person’: Carter getting home hospice care

Latest News

The expo will be from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., and doors open at 9 a.m. Registration closes at 11 a.m.
Phoebe, ASU to host expo for first-time moms
The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is partnering with Albany and Dougherty County police...
Office of Highway Safety teams up with Albany, Dougherty law enforcement to enforce driver safety
This event will be hosted in the Cairo High School gym from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. for...
Business, career fair at Cairo High set for Thursday
Magnolia High School parents and teachers sacrificed a lot to establish the school for African...
Thomas University recording 20th century local Black history in oral report
Jimmy Carter poster inside of a gift shop.
Plains tourism picks up as Jimmy Carter remains in hospice care