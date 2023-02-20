Ask the Expert
VPD: Murder suspect arrested after hiding in a trash can

The shooting incident happened in the 200 block of Holliday Street.
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man is facing several charges, including murder, in connection to a Sunday shooting, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

The shooting incident happened in the 200 block of Holliday Street.

When police arrived, they found a vehicle had crashed into a house. Police said one man was walking away from the car and another was lying on the ground.

The man on the ground, later identified as Travis Denson, 39, had gunshot wounds, according to VPD.

Police said Denson died at South Georgia Medical Center.

The suspect, later identified as Dimitrious Conley, 43, was arrested after he was found hiding in a trash can, according to VPD.

Police said the shooting happened between the two in the car before it wrecked into a home.

Conley was taken to Lowndes County Jail where he is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and obstruction of an officer.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

