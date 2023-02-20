Ask the Expert
Valdosta tennis star goes from Wildcats to Wolves

By Aaron Meaux
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 12:56 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta High School senior, Kendall Haden, signed her official letter of intent to play tennis with the University of West Georgia. She has played tennis for the Wildcats since her freshman year. Haden has traveled all over the world as the child of military parents but tennis has remained a constant passion in her life. Kendall is in the top 10 percent of her graduating class at Valdosta High School. She began playing tennis in the fifth grade. Family, teammates, teachers, and classmates were in attendance for the signing. Haden will attend West Georgia in the fall.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

