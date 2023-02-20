Valdosta tennis star goes from Wildcats to Wolves

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta High School senior, Kendall Haden, signed her official letter of intent to play tennis with the University of West Georgia. She has played tennis for the Wildcats since her freshman year. Haden has traveled all over the world as the child of military parents but tennis has remained a constant passion in her life. Kendall is in the top 10 percent of her graduating class at Valdosta High School. She began playing tennis in the fifth grade. Family, teammates, teachers, and classmates were in attendance for the signing. Haden will attend West Georgia in the fall.

