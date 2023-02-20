Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Salt Life co-founder pleads guilty to manslaughter

The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.(WPTV, FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL JACKSONVILLE, CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPTV) – The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Thursday.

In the Palm Beach County Courthouse, Michael Hutto pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the 2020 shooting death of an 18-year-old woman.

Hutto told detectives that he and Lora Grace Duncan were on their way to the Florida Keys when they stopped at a Singer Island hotel.

The apparel executive said they were playing as if they were shooting with their finger and a gun, but then he pointed a gun at her and it fired.

Hutto said he put the gun in his backpack and drove away until he ran out of gas.

Deputies said he made it to Jacksonville, where deputies found him making delusional comments and crying.

Hutto was taken to a hospital, where he told deputies “I think I hurt my Gracie” and began to cry.

Copyright 2023 WPTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Muchelle Johnson was last seen on Wednesday afternoon.
Albany woman missing since Wednesday found
Michael Harper is a historian.
Historian uncovering part of Albany’s hidden Black history
It's been three years since the Disappearance of 21 year-old Jessica Dietzel. The family is...
Saturday marks 3 years since Jessica Dietzel’s disappearance
Carter, 98 and the longest-living president, “decided to spend his remaining time at home with...
State leaders issue statements on former President Carter getting hospice care
They drive them to four race tracks across the south, stopping at a different one each day. On...
Sick Week 2023 makes stop in Southwest Georgia

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
WALB
12 cities to learn about placemaking from Thomasville
The Amber Alert issued for a Georgia infant on Monday has been canceled.
Amber Alert issued in Georgia for 4-month-old baby canceled
Photo of President Jimmy Carter in Africa observing water being filtered to prevent Guinea worm...
From 3 million to 13: Jimmy Carter’s goal to eradicate Guinea worm disease nearly finished