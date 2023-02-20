Record Warm Temperatures Possible

Winds will calm overnight. That will allow temperatures to fall into the mid 40s for the coldest spots. That is just about normal for this time of year. The average low is 44 degrees for Albany. The average high is 67.

Morning lows will continue to trend upwards. From the 40s tonight to the 50s on Tuesday to the 60s on Wednesday. Fog will begin to develop in the AM hours due to moisture coming in.

A heat ridge dome will has started building over the Florida Peninsula. A system impacting the central plains will help steer clouds overhead. The warmup gets slowed down on Tuesday. Monday afternoon we will get into the mid 70s. Tuesday will only be 2-3 degrees warmer because of clouds. A low end rain chance, but that stays north of us. It will get breezy in the afternoon.

We’ll have to start watching a risk of wildfires on Tuesday. Moisture coming in and the rain we got last week should keep that hazard very low end. It probably won’t be a good idea to burn next week, though.

The record on Wednesday is 87 degrees. I’m setting the high at 86 degrees. The record high is 86 degrees on Thursday. I think we will break that high and reach 87 degrees.

The high pressure dome will keep us mostly dry. Storm systems stay to the north. Low end rain chances appear on Friday as a weak front makes an approach. If it passes in, it will only cool us off by a few degrees.

The subtropical jet becomes more active in 10 days. That means rain chances rise again and there will be a chance of a cooldown. We should end February with a top 5 warmest on record for Albany. March looks like it will be an overall below average to start off. A big concern will be blooming plants dying from late season freezes.

