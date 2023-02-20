Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Jimmy Carter honored with 450-foot mural on Atlanta skyscraper

Georgia’s Own Credit Union honors Jimmy Carter with 450-foot mural on Atlanta skyscraper
Photo of mural painted of Jimmy Carter on Atlanta skyscraper
Photo of mural painted of Jimmy Carter on Atlanta skyscraper(Georgia's Own Credit Union)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 450-foot mural honoring former U.S. president and Georgia native Jimmy Carter was placed on Georgia’s Own Credit Union building overlooking Atlanta’s skyline by an Atlanta-based artist, officials say.

Officials say Atlanta-based artist Dane Jefferson was recommended for this project by Emory’s Ethics and the Arts Program officials. This project comes in wake of the news that Carter was receiving hospice care at home.

According to officials, the mural “serves as a tribute to Carter’s life and career across escalating stages: Georgia, the United States, and ultimately, the world.”

The center tweeted the following statement:

“After a series of short hospital stays, former U.S. President Jimmy Carter today decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention. He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers.”

RELATED: Naval Academy renames building after Jimmy Carter

Carter was born on October 1, 1924, to the parents of Earl and Lillian Carter in Plains. In 1941, after graduating from Plains High, he enrolled at Georgia Southwestern College in Americus. One year later, he transferred to Georgia Tech in Atlanta, and in 1943, he received an appointment to the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting incident happened in the 200 block of Holliday Street.
VPD: Murder suspect arrested after hiding in a trash can
The Amber Alert issued for a Georgia infant on Monday has been canceled.
Amber Alert issued in Georgia for 4-month-old baby canceled
Tifton police say charges have yet to be filed as the investigation into the incident continues.
Tifton man dies from stabbing injuries
They drive them to four race tracks across the south, stopping at a different one each day. On...
Sick Week 2023 makes stop in Southwest Georgia
Jimmy Carter, the oldest living president and the only president from Georgia, is receiving...
‘It’s more than Jimmy Carter the president, it’s Jimmy Carter the person’: Carter getting home hospice care

Latest News

The expo will be from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., and doors open at 9 a.m. Registration closes at 11 a.m.
Phoebe, ASU to host expo for first-time moms
The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety is partnering with Albany and Dougherty County police...
Office of Highway Safety teams up with Albany, Dougherty law enforcement to enforce driver safety
This event will be hosted in the Cairo High School gym from 9 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. for...
Business, career fair at Cairo High set for Thursday
Magnolia High School parents and teachers sacrificed a lot to establish the school for African...
Thomas University recording 20th century local Black history in oral report
Jimmy Carter poster inside of a gift shop.
Plains tourism picks up as Jimmy Carter remains in hospice care