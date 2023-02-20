General Coffee State Park hosts annual Heart 2 Heart run

DOUGLAS, Ga. (WALB) - On Saturday, Feb. 25, the annual ‘Heart 2 Heart’ run will be hosted at General Coffee State Park in Douglas.

The weekend will start with Wear Red Day advocating for cardiovascular disease.

This event will take place at 8:30 a.m. and it is open for ages 5 and up.

The Heart 2 Heart Run has different intervals for contestants ranging from a 1.5 mile fun run and walk.

Sign-up is available through the website to compete in their 5K and 10K runs.

Following the race, additional activities and attractions will be available to the public such as a petting zoo kayaking, canoeing, arts and crafts, and a chance to win prizes presented by different organizations in the area.

Each contestant will be open to receiving a t-shirt and lunch will be provided by Chic-Fil-A.

The funding from this event will be donated to cardiac rehab scholarships.

