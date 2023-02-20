First Alert Forecast

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Happy Monday! We’re looking at a warm and breezy day with rain-free conditions. Plenty of sunshine is expected before clouds start moving in by the afternoon and evening. Unseasonable warmth as well, with highs in the 70s continuing throughout the rest of this week, rain chances start to slightly grow along with temperatures getting into the 80s. Well, also be seeing plenty of breezy winds as high pressure remains in the region, this will cause wind gusts to be as high as 25 miles per hour for portions of the mid-week. We’ll be seeing some fog develop Tuesday night and going on into Wednesday. A high-pressure system to our south will be pushed a bit further eastward, keeping the trend of unseasonably warm highs and lows. The 80s are likely to continue into the next weekend and this will have temperatures running 12 to 15 degrees above normal, which could break a few records on some days for the day. For example, 87°F is the forecast high for Thursday, but the record high was 83 set back in 2022. It will not stop there; low temperatures could be nearly 20 degrees above normal.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.