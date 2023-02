ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Golden Rams combine for 17 runs on 14 hits in their victory over Tuskegee University on Sunday. Corley Hill went 3 for 3 with 3 RBI’s and 3 runs. Albany State scores 47 runs in their series sweep, capping it off with a 17-1 victory.

