Sick Week 2023 makes stop in Southwest Georgia

By Tristin Clements
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 3:00 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CECIL, Ga. (WALB) - Sick Week is a drag-and-drive event. Meaning these race cars are street-legal and insured.

They drive them to four race tracks across the south, stopping at a different one each day. On day three, they stopped at South Georgia Motorsports Park in Cecil. Each day, they race down a drag strip to make the fastest pass they can.

“This is true man vs machine. I mean, this literally goes back to the beginning days of drag racing when your street car was your race car. So you needed to get to the track with it and get home with it and this puts that to the test,” Tom Bailey, Sick Week creator and driver, said.

Many of these cars make over 1,000 horsepower, five or six times what the average car makes. With that much power, things can go wrong in a hurry. But some racers are luckier than others.

“The first day, we did have an issue where we’d launched the car and go on the track and it would immediately shut off. That was the issue that we found. It was a wiring Gremlin Weiser, those suck. We made a second pass like very end of the day. When we pass, we’re gonna get rid of 6.96 so super happy with that personal goal for me is to run six hours every day during the week,” Alex Taylor, Sick Week competitor, said.

Taylor is at the front of the pack and could win her class after her top competitor had some problems.

The drama entices several racers from around the U.S. and from around the world like Australia and Sweden.

“The first sick week we won that so we came back to defend that title as the defender. We are sitting in second place right now,” Stefan Gustafsson, a Sick Week competitor from Sweden, said.

Sick Week 2023 concluded on Friday at New Smyrna Speedway in Florida.

