Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Near Record Warmth Nears

Video from WALB
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

High pressure is directly overhead. We’re getting a slight north/northeast wind. Temperatures will drop this evening into the low 50s and upper 40s.

Winds will calm overnight. That will allow temperatures to fall into the mid 30s for the coldest spots. Most will wake up to the upper 30s. That is below normal for this time of year. The average low is 44 degrees for Albany.

The average high is 67. That will be realized tomorrow afternoon. Winds will shift to from the south. That warm flow will carry us through the entirety of next week.

A heat ridge dome will start building over the Florida Peninsula. That will steer away storm systems.

Monday will start off in the mid 40s. Temperatures will reach the mid 70s in the afternoon. By Thursday we will start in the 60s and end up in the upper 80s in the afternoon. This means records will be chased. T

he record on Wednesday is 87 degrees. I’m setting the high at 86 degrees. The record high is 86 degrees on Thursday. I think we will break that high and reach 87 degrees (in Albany).

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These are members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority on the Albany State University’s campus....
‘A lifetime commitment’: Albany State faculty on ‘Divine Nine’ organizations
Several people told WALB News 10 that wait times at Tift Regional Medical Center have been an...
Concerns about emergency waiting room times rising across South Ga.
One lane is currently blocked and a medical helicopter landed on the scene.
Car crash in Worth Co. shuts down lane of Highway 112
Tyrance Delartirus Byrd, 37, is wanted on charges of terroristic threats, probation violation...
Man wanted by APD for threatening mother, 3-month-old
Frank Delaney has served in the Thomas County School System for 50 years.
‘Poppa D’: A true legend in Thomas County education

Latest News

Near record warmth
First Alert Forecast 0218
WALB First Alert Weather
Good-bye winter, spring returns next week
Goodbye winter, spring is coming back
First Alert Weather 6pm Friday Feb 17
WALB First Alert Weather
Cold Snap - Freezing Temperatures Return