Near Record Warmth Nears

High pressure is directly overhead. We’re getting a slight north/northeast wind. Temperatures will drop this evening into the low 50s and upper 40s.

Winds will calm overnight. That will allow temperatures to fall into the mid 30s for the coldest spots. Most will wake up to the upper 30s. That is below normal for this time of year. The average low is 44 degrees for Albany.

The average high is 67. That will be realized tomorrow afternoon. Winds will shift to from the south. That warm flow will carry us through the entirety of next week.

A heat ridge dome will start building over the Florida Peninsula. That will steer away storm systems.

Monday will start off in the mid 40s. Temperatures will reach the mid 70s in the afternoon. By Thursday we will start in the 60s and end up in the upper 80s in the afternoon. This means records will be chased. T

he record on Wednesday is 87 degrees. I’m setting the high at 86 degrees. The record high is 86 degrees on Thursday. I think we will break that high and reach 87 degrees (in Albany).

