Jimmy Carter, only president from Ga., getting home hospice care

PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - Jimmy Carter, the oldest living president and the only president from Georgia, is receiving hospice care at his home in Plains.

The Carter Center released a statement about the former president entering hospice care saying that Carter “decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention.”

“He has the full support of his family and his medical team,” the statement reads.

The Carter Center said the decision for hospice care was made after a series of short hospital stays.

Carter’s church, Maranatha Baptist Church, still had a Sunday service following the announcement about his hospice care.

Carter taught Sunday school services at the church for many years.

Carter, 98, has largely stayed out of the public eye in recent months. In 2015, he survived cancer that spread to his brain. In 2019, he survived a bad fall.

