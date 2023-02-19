Jimmy Carter, only president from Ga., getting home hospice care

Carter, the oldest living president, is getting hospice care at his home in Plains
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PLAINS, Ga. (WALB) - Jimmy Carter, the oldest living president and the only president from Georgia, is receiving hospice care at his home in Plains.

The Carter Center released a statement about the former president entering hospice care saying that Carter “decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention.”

“He has the full support of his family and his medical team,” the statement reads.

The Carter Center said the decision for hospice care was made after a series of short hospital stays.

Carter’s church, Maranatha Baptist Church, still had a Sunday service following the announcement about his hospice care.

Carter taught Sunday school services at the church for many years.

Carter, 98, has largely stayed out of the public eye in recent months. In 2015, he survived cancer that spread to his brain. In 2019, he survived a bad fall.

This is a developing story and we will update it as more information becomes available.

