Saturday marks 3 years since Jessica Dietzel’s disappearance

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - It’s been three years to the day since the last known sighting of 21-year-old Jessica Dietzel. But her loved ones in South Georgia have not given up hope on finding her.

Kristina Johnson, the mother of Dietzel, said the Albany and Leesburg communities have heart. She said people have been supportive and praying for the family since she went missing.

“Oh my gosh, it would bring the happiness back to my soul to find her. We all love her, and she is just so precious to us,” Johnson said.

Johnson said it’s hard to believe Dietzel would go missing of her own free will without calling.

To be missing for three years makes Johnson feel certain that something happened to her.

“Growing up, Jessica just absolutely very sweet, and thoughtful. She would give you her food if you were hungry, and if she was hungry, she would give you, her food. She would you know just put others before herself,” Johnson said.

Her mother shares what motivates her to get up and keep moving. She also adds how the support of the community from social media has grown from the time she went missing.

“The number one thought when you asked me what keeps me motivated to keep going is the Lord, God, God, yes,” Johnson said.

The mother hopes that if someone recognizes a picture of her, it will hopefully spark their memory in hopes of finding her.

