Dog with 3 legs steals the hearts of animal control officers caring for him

Doug, a dog found by animal control in Kentucky, has received the first of many surgeries.
By WKYT News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 2:30 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A three-legged dog in Kentucky has stolen the hearts of the animal control officers taking care of him.

Officers with the Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control said they found the dog they call Doug near I-75 at Athens Boonesboro.

Doug was badly injured, and officials told WKYT he’s had just one of many needed surgeries.

“These are very significant injuries that he is going to have to overcome,” Sgt. Aaron Evans, of Lexington-Fayette Animal Care and Control, said.

Meghan Hawkins, who is with the Lexington Humane Society, said Doug has a long road to recovery.

“We see several weeks of surgeries ahead of that,” she said. “So he will go into foster care before he is available for adoption.”

Despite the hardship, officers said Doug is somehow still smiling.

Doug’s story is an all too familiar one for animal officers and those at the Lexington Humane Society.

“We have seen a rise in loose dogs, and it is hard to attribute it to one specific thing,” Evans said.

Pets looking for new homes come to the Humane Society, which relies entirely on private donations, grants and community support to function.

“We have lots of animals looking for homes and encourage people to come out, visit with them and hopefully take one home such as Doug,” Hawkins said.

Doug isn’t expected to be available for adoption until after his recovery, according to officials.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

