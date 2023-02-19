Bakari Bryant named Region 1-3A Coach of the Year

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In the good life city, the Dougherty High Trojans have owned their region finishing the regular season the number one seed.

The Trojan’s hard work is being noticed around the region. This week the Trojan’s head coach Bakari Bryant was named the Region 1-3A coach of the year. The trojans finished regular season play above 500 and 9-1 in region play, with their only region loss being by just two points.

This season they saw a win streak as as big as 6, and Coach Bryant feels this award wouldn’t be possible without his players.

“Well you know when you coach and you love the game of basketball, you know you don’t look for the accolades. It’s tough to teach kids to kind of I guess be a part of something you’ve been a part of. I’ve been a player to which my coach won coach of the year. I know what it takes to get kids to buy in, and listen to do the things you need them to do to be successful. It’s uplifting.”

This is coach Bryant’s fourth season at the helm. Over the years he’s really been able to build a bond with these players and for him, to get this award during this season, it just means so much more.

“These guys were freshman my first year here, so I kind of consider these guys my group of kids. You know kids I was able to nurture for 4 years and you know you try to coach them and teach them the right way. That’s what makes it special for me. Being able to say these kids have been with me for 4 years. It took a while for me to implement my system to get them to play basketball the right way. Not to say they were playing he wrong way, but you know the way that I’m used to seeing and being successful in implementing the things that I do. So that kind of makes it even sweeter.”

One of the players coach has been able to develop is Jai’on Burns. Burns was named the region’s player of the year. The junior point guard averages 12 points per game, 2 assists and 2 steals a game.

Nine times out of ten you’ll see him pushing the ball down the floor for the Trojans, but he says getting this award isn’t just about him.

“I want to shoutout to all my teammates and my coaches. Without them I wouldn’t have this with out them pushing me.”

Burns isn’t focused on the accolades, there’s just one thing on his mind.

“I just want to win.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.