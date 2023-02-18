Thomas Co. animal clinics encourage microchipping pets to avoid losing them

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - In Thomas County, the sheriff’s office has been responding to multiple calls involving stray animals since the contract expired between them and the Thomasville-Thomas County Humane Society.

Some animal clinics in Thomasville are now pushing for more pet owners to microchip their animals to help with the growing amount of lost and stray animals in the county.

Microchipping — it’s a license that you carry all the time. It’s also the first step in finding a lost pet. Microchipping your animals can mean the difference in the event you are separated from your fur baby, and reuniting with them.

Microchipping allows vets and clinics to safely scan a lost or strayed animal and help locate the owners. (SOURCE: WALB)

Since the transition with the Thomas County Humane Society operating solely as a non-profit organization, animal clinics in Thomasville have seen a slight uptick in strays and lost animals coming to their shelter. That’s according to Jessica Nelson with the Thomasville Animal Clinic.

“With the humane society and everything going on there, we’ve had a lot of stray and lost pets. And without a place for them to necessarily be, it’s definitely important to have your baby protected and microchipped,” Nelson said.

Receptionist at Thomasville Animal Clinic Jessica Nelson says, microchipping helps owners locate their pets in the event they are separated from them. (SOURCE: WALB)

Not only is microchipping a way to identify these animals, but it’s also a way to see what medications are needed too.

“We have a lot of cats that come into the spay-neuter clinic in the back that are strays that are trapped. And we can scan them. We would do this, and it pops up your microchip number. And we can punch that into our computer, and then we can find out where she belongs,” Gail Roberts, a technician at Miss Kitty Feline Sanctuary, said.

Pet owner Debbie Judice has microchipped her pets and encourages others who may have never tried it to do the same. (SOURCE: WALB)

While microchipping isn’t something that’s particularly new to pet owners, Debbie Judice, who started microchipping her dogs in 2001, says she is encouraging others who may have never tried it to do so.

She said she plans to microchip her newest dog soon.

“In the event that your pet gets separated from you, lost, if they get turned in to a vet, the first things that vet or even a shelter is going to do is scan your pet to see if it’s microchipped. And it will ensure that your pet will eventually make it back to you,” Judice said.

Animal clinics around Thomasville are encouraging residents — if they do find a lost animal, take them to a local animal clinic, or veterinarian and help get these babies home.

