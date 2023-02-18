Power outage on the corner of N. Westover Boulevard, Dawson Road

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There was a power outage on the corner of North Westover Boulevard and Dawson Rd on Saturday.

The power outage started at approximately 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

According to police, a single-vehicle accident at 4:58 a.m. resulted in the power outage. Crews are still on the scene and the outage is expected to be resolved by 5 p.m.

There were injuries as a result of the accident, according to police. It is currently unknown how many people were in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Many stores on the block were impacted including the Starbucks on North Westover Boulevard. Some stores that had backup generators were not impacted.

More information will come later on.

