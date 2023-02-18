Overdose rescue drug available over the counter in Georgia pharmacies

GEORGIA (WALB) - Naloxone rescue kits are available over the counter at Georgia pharmacies, courtesy of Georgia Overdose Prevention.

Georgia Overdose Prevention is a volunteer organization comprised of people whose lives have been impacted by losing family members or friends to opioid overdoses. The organization aims to educate Georgians about new laws regarding drug overdose incidents and distribute opioid overdose rescue kits to people who know someone at risk of an overdose.

On Saturday, the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) posted to Facebook about naloxone rescue kits being available to Georgia residents.

The organization does not provide rescue kits to healthcare providers, law enforcement, any type of first responder or schools.

A personal prescription is not required to obtain a rescue kit and they are covered by most insurance providers. If you would like a free rescue kit, you can fill out the form on the organization’s webpage to get one while supplies last.

