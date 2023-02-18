Good-bye winter, spring returns next week

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Rain ended early afternoon as a cold front pushed east across #SGA Friday. Clouds linger through the evening with gradual clearing overnight. Behind the front a brisk northerly wind is ushering in much colder air. You’re definitely feeling the drop in temperatures which comes with a return to winter tonight. Lows drop to and slightly below freezing into the low 30s and with a light wind it’ll feel about 5° colder more like the upper 20s.

Looking fantastic with sunny skies and feeling pleasantly cool with highs upper 50s Saturday. The chilly air begins relaxing Sunday. Following lows in the mid 30s highs rebound into the upper 60s.

Next week winter is out, and spring-like temperatures are back flirting with records. It’ll be the warmest of the season so far as highs rise into the low-mid 80s with lows in the 50s and 60s. More clouds around with only a slight chance of rain therefore mostly dry through the week.

