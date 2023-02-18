Albany woman missing since Wednesday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Muchelle Johnson has been missing since Wednesday afternoon, according to her daughter-in-law.

Johnson was last seen leaving the Division of Family & Children Services (DFCS) office on Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m. She was last seen wearing a gray jacket, a long black shirt and black and grey sweatpants.

According to her daughter-in-law, Johnson is 5′2 and 110 pounds.

Johnson’s daughter-in-law asks that people call (317) 821-7910 if they see her or have any information about her and where she may be.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.