Albany woman missing since Wednesday

Muchelle Johnson was last seen on Wednesday afternoon.(Source: Antoinette Renee)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Muchelle Johnson has been missing since Wednesday afternoon, according to her daughter-in-law.

Johnson was last seen leaving the Division of Family & Children Services (DFCS) office on Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m. She was last seen wearing a gray jacket, a long black shirt and black and grey sweatpants.

According to her daughter-in-law, Johnson is 5′2 and 110 pounds.

Johnson’s daughter-in-law asks that people call (317) 821-7910 if they see her or have any information about her and where she may be.

