BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - The Westover Patriots avenge last Friday’s defeat against the Raiders with a 63-49 win over Shaw. Kamari Leverette scored a team high 23 points, 17 of them coming in the second half. The Patriots will now play the Bainbridge Bearcats in the 4A region championship game Friday night.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.