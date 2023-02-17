Thomasville’s Pebble Hill Plantation highlights former employee through new exhibit

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - During Black History Month, we’re taking a look at Pebble Hill Plantation’s newest exhibit. It aims to share the stories and legacy of former employees.

The path down the Thomasville plantation is rich in history. Executive Director Whitney White says it’s important we tell these stories right.

“We are very thoughtful with our interpretation, but thankfully, we have oral history, documents and photographs,” White said.

The exhibit takes visitors into the home of the plantation’s former dog manager, Mack McQueen.

Archives indicate that McQueen became dog manager in 1906. At any given time, there were 75 to 100 dogs at Pebble Hill that all received care from him.

“We get so many questions about the staff that worked here and lived here, and I want people to be able to see the house. It’s kind of the whole anchor of the exhibition is just the house itself,” White said.

She says it’s just one piece of the puzzle.

“Now we have an example of a staff house. It’s really putting all those pieces together,” White said. “And having more of a complete – I don’t ever say we’re complete – but a more complete picture of the operation.”

The new exhibit opened just in time for 2023′s Black History Month, but White hopes through family and neighbors, more information can be added as the archives grow.

“It will be an ongoing research project to further enhance the information, interpretation, and photographs,” White said.

McQueen lived in the home from 1928, until his death in 1939, which is why the cottage has always been known as “Mack’s House.”

“We’re just an example of a former quail plantation but there are those that still operate today,” White said. “We’re a great resource for people to learn about a culture and a world that is in the woods that they may not have a reason to participate with or visit. But it’s pretty remarkable and it’s very unique to this Red Hills region, and so we take that as very important to us because we are representative of that for the region, worldwide.”

