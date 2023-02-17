Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Sheriff says longest-serving peace officer has died at 99: ‘Rest easy, Bill’

A sheriff's office in Texas says Deputy Bill Hardin has passed away at the age of 99.
A sheriff's office in Texas says Deputy Bill Hardin has passed away at the age of 99.(Johnson County Sheriff’s Office)
By KWTX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEBURNE, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Texas authorities say they have lost a great friend, brother and lawman this week.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Bill Hardin died on Friday surrounded by friends, colleagues and loved ones at the age of 99.

The sheriff’s office said Harden was the oldest and longest-serving peace officer.

Hardin started his career in law enforcement on Feb. 1, 1947, with the Fort Worth Police Department.

He also worked for the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office and spent 28 years with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

“Bill was a true living legend. He was our brother and our friend,” the sheriff’s office shared.

Hardin’s colleagues said he never failed to share his knowledge with new deputies and was always ready with a handshake and a smile.

The sheriff’s office shared that Hardin’s presence will be truly missed but his legacy would not be forgotten.

“Rest easy, Bill. We will take the watch from here,” his colleagues wrote.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One lane is currently blocked and a medical helicopter landed on the scene.
Car crash in Worth Co. shuts down lane of Highway 112
Several people told WALB News 10 that wait times at Tift Regional Medical Center have been an...
Concerns about emergency waiting room times rising across South Ga.
Troy Phillips was standing trial in connection to the death of Capt. Justin Bedwell.
Verdict reached in Decatur Co. deputy shooting death trial
Beginning the last week of February through May, Operation Sandy Bottom Power Project will be...
Power outages possible for some Albany streets during ongoing project
Frank Delaney has served in the Thomas County School System for 50 years.
‘Poppa D’: A true legend in Thomas County education

Latest News

According to dispatch, one person was shot at an apartment complex near Gladiola Express on...
1 killed in Arkansas shooting, 2 others injured; person of interest detained
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Peoria, Ill., Police Department shows Tyler...
Illinois man pleads guilty in Planned Parenthood clinic fire
A small power outage at New York's JFK Airport has caused big problems for travelers. (WCBS)
Power outage cancels, diverts flights at Kennedy Airport
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to students at Georgetown University in...
DOJ search of Pence’s office turns up no new classified documents