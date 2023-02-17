Ask the Expert
Panthers introduce new head football coach

Video from WALB
By Aaron Meaux
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - It’s the beginning of a new era in Americus Sumter County. Will Rogers was introduced as their new head football coach. Rogers spent this past season as assistant head coach and defensive coordinator for the Panthers. Prior to coming to Americus he had stints at Dutchtown, Creekside and Valdosta. This is the third Panthers head coach in three years. Sumter County has struggled as of late, winning just one game in each of those seasons. Coach Rogers feels he can be the constant that the program has been missing, saying,

“Kids needed consistency. I wanted to stay. I kind of believe in what we’re doing, I think we have a pretty good young class. They all kind of bought in to what we were doing so that was the main purpose of whey I wanted to stay. First things first is staff, I’m trying to get that done now. Once we get staff completed again we’ve already been working hard in the weight room since January so again just being consistent in the weight room brining in quality staff and just keep staying on schedule.“

