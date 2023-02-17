Man wanted by APD for threatening mother, 3-month-old

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is looking for a man who is wanted for making violent threats towards a woman and her 3-month-old.

Tyrance Delartirus Byrd, 37, is wanted on charges of terroristic threats, probation violation and failure to appear.

APD officials said they responded to an incident on Sunday after the woman and another witness heard a phone call from Byrd where he allegedly threatened the life of both her and her baby.

Byrd is described as 5′11 and weighs around 237 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

