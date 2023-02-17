Maker’s Market teaches Cairo High students all about business

CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - High schoolers in Cairo are ramping up production on products to fill their new store called ‘Maker’s Market.”

It is a store at Cairo High School where students are allowed to be creative while also developing skills for the real world.

“It’s wonderful. I think that anybody that could get into this program, they need to try to get into it,” Owen Cassels, store manager, said.

Cassels is a part-time employee and gets paid by the county through work-based learning.

Students learn embroidery, screen printing and design in the class. (WALB)

Students learn physical skills like design, screen printing and embroidery. They put designs on shirts and water bottles that anyone can purchase. The students make mostly school-branded merchandise with cups, hats, shirts, and signs, but can also create designs for businesses.

“We’ve had a lot of business with local businesses here. It’s just nice to have these connections with the community,” Cassels said.

Cassels is a senior. He knows how to make the shirts and posters they sell. Now he’s learning people skills in hopes of eventually becoming a teacher.

The store is a fully operational business, with profit being the goal. The good news for the students is the profit is put towards scholarships at the end of the year.

Angela Bearden is the teacher of the class, but she leaves the work up to the students.

“Business is our sport. They are my student athletes. I’m just trying to coach it, they run the show,” Bearden said.

This is the second year for the store. Right now, they have 10 students but always can expand based on interest.

“It should be larger. More students come in here to hear aspects about the business world,” Quez Williams, a former student of Bearden’s, said.

Angela Bearden is the business education teacher at Cairo High School. (WALB)

Bearden lets the kids choose their roles, but each one at some point touches an embroidery machine or handles money. It’s something they are all excited about.

“It’s really fun. I’ve made so many friends in the class,” Terry Tilley said.

“Cairo Culinary Arts: is a newer initiative with Maker’s Market where anyone can buy their lunch and dinner.

One of the school chefs is making 30 dishes of lasagna.

“They just kind of collaborate. They get on the board and start writing things down and putting things together. They are really interested in what we’re doing trying to figure out what their spot in the businesses is,” Bearden said.

