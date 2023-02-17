Kirven Davis named Region 1-6A Coach of the Year

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - In Leesburg the Lee County Trojans are starting the week off in a big way.

The Trojans are having yet another great season with a 22-3 record and going 9-1 in region play. Now they’re adding three region awards to their resume starting with coach of the year.

Region 1-6A has named Coach Davis the region’s coach of the year for his outstanding work with the Trojans. Coach Davis is proud that his hard work is being noticed.

“It’s being recognized by your peers and that is I guess the epitome of this profession. When your peers that kind of face and deal with some of the same things you deal with acknowledge your work.”

Coach Davis wouldn’t have been able to receive this award if it weren’t for the fight and dedication of his players.

The Trojan’s very on DJ Taylor was awarded the Region 1-6A player of the year.

The senior guard has been an integral part in the Trojan’s success this season averaging 10 points a game, but he’s best at getting other players involved averaging 12 assist a game. Taylor leads the state in assists and is ranked number three in the nation in assists.

For Taylor, getting the award was the perfect way to kick off this big week.

“It was crazy I was at home right before the Super Bowl game they text my phone and told me I got player of the year. I was really excited. It really made my night and that’s just a big award for me to have,” said Taylor.

While Taylor is taking care of things offensively, Ousmane Kromah is getting things done on the other end of the court. Well on both ends really. We’re all used to seeing him run over, through and past people on the football field but he’s also taking care of business inside the gym. He was named the region’s defensive player of the year.

Kromah averages a double-double each game and is glad that people are taking notice to him even with the pads off.

“I’m kind of happy that people are acknowledging that I can play, acknowledging the fact that I can play more than just football. It shows that I’m not a one trick pony that I can do multiple things outside of just run the ball and it just shows people that I’m different.”

