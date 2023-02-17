Historian uncovering part of Albany’s hidden Black history

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There are many hidden gems around Albany that we may not know are historic. Including the Pone’s Aiding Society Cemetery near Albany State.

One historian said he plans to preserve its history.

James Archie Pone was born in North Carolina on November 11, 1876. He was a descendant of a slave who served in the Revolutionary War in place of his master in exchange for his freedom, making Pone a descendant of freed negroes from 1830 on.

In 1919, James Pone came to Albany. And after developing a working relationship with J.W. Holley, founder of Albany State University, Pone decided to start the Pones Aiding Society to help ex-slaves transition into society as freed men and women.

Michael Harper is the historian working to uncover this.

“It’s like you got a field out there with cows. And one day you open the field out and say ‘Bye. Leave.’ With no preparation, no skills, no nothing other than being a slave,” Harper said. “So that’s what happened at the end of slavery. They just opened the gate and said, ‘Bye. Y’all go on.’ And so we were ill-prepared to survive as free people.”

Many people are buried in the cemetery, now owned by Union Baptist Church. Including its founder. (WALB)

Aiding societies would help Black people with things such as food, clothing, securing jobs and even finding a place to be buried.

Harper said back then, Black people were not allowed to be buried within the city limits. When the cemetery was first started, the Albany city limit was the Flint River. So the cemetery, located on the corner of Old Radium Springs Road and East Highland Avenue, was technically the county.

“The founder of Union Baptist Church was Rev. John Merritt He was born in 1862 and he died August 6, 1962. 100-years-old. He was a slave for three years. His wife, Mrs. Savannah P. Merritt was born on May 7, 1858, and died on May 26, 1962. So she had seven years as a slave and 97 years as a free person.”

Part of the aiding society pamphlet. (WALB)

Harper’s extensive research also helped him to uncover a few other former slaves and even veterans buried in the cemetery. Including one with a Purple Heart.

Harper was able to track down the veteran’s ancestors and locate the Purple Heart.

“They have what they call a Purple Heart wall of fame,” he said. “The military did not keep a record of Purple Hearts. So it was up to individuals to share that information with them. So once we got all the paper together, I took the paper and I sent it to the Purple Heart Wall of Fame. And they did their investigation. And they wrote me a letter telling me that they were then putting his name on the half of fame and thanking me for my efforts.”

While some of the graves in this graveyard may not be easily seen by the untrained eye, Harper is doing his best to keep their names alive.

Harper is doing his best to preserve the graveyard while simultaneously researching the people buried in it and finding their relatives.

Time has covered of buried many of the grave sites. And despite uncovering a majority of the graveyard, there are still many people buried in the cemetery who Harper hasn’t discovered yet.

With each one, he learns another valuable piece of Black history.

“I have an organization called Our Ancestral Voices LLC. Part of LLC. was the preservation of Pone’s Aiding Society Cemetery. One of the goals of Our Ancestral Voice for me personally is to have someone train someone to work with me. And once my transition comes, they will take that mantle and keep going.”

Harper was even able to locate Pone’s descendants.

Dr. Darrell Pone is the great-great-grandson of Jone Pone, Jame’s A. Pone’s brother. His wife is Dr. Gloria Nixon Pone.

“I think because of shame we don’t tell our stories,” Gloria said. “And that’s whether you’re the son of a doctor or a lawyer or whatever. But there is Black shame that holds us back. If we hear the stories from our ancestors, then our grandchildren can move effectively in the direction of our own personal education and growth.”

Both Darrell and Gloria are now retired. They are both doctors and published authors. Darrell has done this despite having cerebral palsy.

The couple and Harper both attribute their success to the long lineage of educated Black people before them who were able to achieve success due to education.

James Archie Pone died on May 12, 1970 at 93 years old. He worked most of his life to help educate others. And to improve their lives. (WALB)

Harper said despite Dougherty County’s many attempts back in the day to keep Black people uneducated, James Archie Pone did his best to help Black people get that exposure so that those in the future could have a better quality of life.

Those ideals created a simple belief for Harper: before you get to get where you want to go, you have to understand where you have been.

