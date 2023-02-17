Ask the Expert
The Haven raising awareness on teen dating violence

Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month is celebrated each and every February.
By Mackenzie Petrie
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Several organizations and nonprofits nationwide are joining in on social media campaigns to help prevent the abuse of young teens.

According to the Child Protection Center, one in 12 high school teenagers will experience physical or sexual dating violence before their 18th birthday. That’s why the month of February raises awareness for teen victims.

The hashtags #loveisrespect and #beaboutit is trending on Facebook with thousands of posts to each.

“Teens need resources because violence in an adolescent relationship sets the stage for future relationship problems. Knowing the warning signs early can possibly encourage healthy partner relationships and platonic relationships for the future,” a social media user told WALB News 10′s Mackenzie Petrie on Instagram.

The Haven in Valdosta participated in the hashtag #loveisrespect campaign by providing chalk to businesses. Then they allowed their customers to write positive affirmations to young teens on their sidewalks.

“The community tends to focus more on domestic violence. Not realizing that domestic violence usually starts in the teens. The abusive pattern started as early as sixth grade,” said Tiffanie Thomas, lead legal outreach advocate for The Haven Valdosta.

The Haven works to empower students about teen dating violence.
A few parents who have teenagers told WALB News 10 resources are important because most of the time, teenagers are afraid to turn to their parents, sometimes even friends.

“Call The Haven. We can walk you through that process. We can walk you through who you can talk to, how to talk to counselors and how you can tell your parents what’s going on. We can provide stalking orders and protective orders if that’s needed. And then we can really give you advice on how to handle the situation,” said Taylor Strickland, community awareness and education coordinator at The Haven.

The Haven advocates want teens to know abuse is preventable. They are not only available by call, but you can reach out on all social media platforms or chat with them online 24/7, 365 days a year.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

