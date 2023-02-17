Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Former Atlanta Falcon among eight arrested for human trafficking

Eric Duane Johnson
Eric Duane Johnson(Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:39 PM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A former Atlanta Falcon is among eight people arrested in Gwinnett County for human trafficking.

Eric Duane Johnson was arrested and charged with conspiracy to violate the racketeer influenced and corrupt organizations act, trafficking of persons for sexual servitude and violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act.

Johnson, along with Sean Aaron Curry, Sean Patrick Harvey, Jadah Marie Henry, Tyreek Raysheen Lee, Bobby Jamaine Downing, Hilton Lance Dobbins and Jayda Veronica Wilson. is accused of trafficking five female victims, including one minor.

Johnson played linebacker for the Atlanta Falcons in 2004 and 2005. He also played for the then-Oakland Raiders from 2000 to 2003 and the Arizona Cardinals in 2006.

The eight people arrested for human trafficking.
The eight people arrested for human trafficking.(Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office)

The defendants are allegedly associated with the Last One To Take Over Gang (LOTTO), and the human trafficking ring is alleged to be in furtherance of the gang’s goals.

Each was charged with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act.

All but Wilson were charged with violation of the Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Henry, Johnson, Harvey, Curry were additionally charged with trafficking of persons for sexual servitude.

Curry and Harvey were also with kidnapping, aggravated assault and. possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Curry was also charged with making a false statement.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One lane is currently blocked and a medical helicopter landed on the scene.
Car crash in Worth Co. shuts down lane of Highway 112
Several people told WALB News 10 that wait times at Tift Regional Medical Center have been an...
Concerns about emergency waiting room times rising across South Ga.
Troy Phillips was standing trial in connection to the death of Capt. Justin Bedwell.
Verdict reached in Decatur Co. deputy shooting death trial
Beginning the last week of February through May, Operation Sandy Bottom Power Project will be...
Power outages possible for some Albany streets during ongoing project
Photo of Cordele Commissioner Royce Reeves
Cordele city leader faces potential removal from office

Latest News

Troy Phillips was standing trial in connection to the death of Capt. Justin Bedwell.
Verdict reached in Decatur Co. deputy shooting death trial
Verdict reached in Decatur Co. deputy shooting death trial
Verdict reached in Decatur Co. deputy shooting death trial
Historian seeks to uncover Black history through preserving a local Albany cemetery
Historian seeks to uncover Black history through preserving a local Albany cemetery
Thomas Co. students speak on their mentor and friend 'Poppa D'
Thomas Co. students speak on their mentor and friend 'Poppa D'
Spring registration begins for Miracle League of Valdosta
Spring registration begins for Miracle League of Valdosta