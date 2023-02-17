Cold Snap - Freezing Temperatures Return

Highs will get to the 70s for our southeast counties as they await the rain. Most else stay in the 60s before the front. After the front, northwest winds will carry in cold air. That means temperatures will fall throughout the day.

Winds will be 15 to 20mph through the AM hours and for portions of Saturday afternoon.

A light freeze across the area tomorrow morning. Winds will make it feel like the 20s. No frost as winds will be too strong.

The sun comes out Saturday afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunday will be a better day to go outside. The morning won’t be as cool. Temperatures will be at or barely below 40°.

Just as much sun as Saturday. Temperatures return to above normal. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70°

A heat ridge will build in the Gulf of Mexico. That will slowly warm us up day by day next week. Highs will reach the mid 80s. We’ll have to watch records being broken late next week. Lows will also be very mild, in the mid 60s. That is near what highs should be this time of year.

This above normal trend will carry us through the end of the month. Signs of our next significant front is in early March. There will be weak fronts during this time, but none productiveness substantial rainfall.

