Briefly wet before winter’s chill returns

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The unseasonably warm and dry conditions continued across SGA on Thursday. Spring-like temperatures topped the upper 70s low 80s. Tonight, clouds thicken followed by showers moving in early morning into early afternoon. Rain amounts will run low between a 0.10 - 0.25″ of rain.

Friday afternoon a cold front slide east ushering in drier and colder air on brisk northerly winds. Expect clearing and falling temperatures through the afternoon and evening. Significantly colder Friday night as lows drop into the low 30s Saturday morning.

Drier air settles in for a beautiful sunny weekend albeit with cool upper 50s Saturday. Sunday starts cold lows mid-upper 30s, but the colder air relaxes and kicks off a warming trend as highs top upper 60s.

Back to spring-like warmth Monday through Thursday as highs rise from the mid 70s to mid 80s and lows mid 40s to mid 60s. Sunshine gives way to increasing clouds and rain chances Tuesday into Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.