Black farmers, Bishop voice concerns over farming disparities

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Congressman Sanford Bishop says he’s addressing the disparities that Black farmers in Southwest Georgia face.

Members of the Federation of Southern Cooperatives Georgia Farmers held a conference on Friday, discussing more on future pieces of legislation that will impact farming.

Bishop said he and other members of Congress have been working tirelessly to address the needs of Black farmers in Southwest Georgia, as well and making sure they’re able to produce the best crops they can.

“We’re talking about several pieces of legislation over the last two years. Of course, we had the CARES Act, we had the American Rescue Plan, we had the Reduction Act,” Bishop said. “All of that which combated at the end of 2022. Which is now being implicated all across the country. And our course, we are now prospectively looking forward to the Farm Bill.”

The Farm Bill works to ensure that the future of Georgia farming is carefully mapped out.

“Which is a five year blueprint for our farmers in our rural communities,” Bishop said. “So that we can plan effectively to make sure that America can continue to produce the highest quality, the safest, most abundant, most economical food and fiber anywhere in the industrialized world so that we can keep our people healthy. We can help the rest of the world.”

While the progress for minority farmers has been tremendous, Bishop said this is something that needs to continue.

“I believe that we have passed sufficient legislation to do that,” he said. “We just have to maintain the course, finish the job and make sure that we don’t go back. Resources are now being made available to those under-resourced farmers. We want to continue so that the benefits of USDA are available to all farmers, all ranchers.”

Robert Smith is a pecan farmer and a member of the Federation of Southern Cooperatives Georgia Farmers.

Smith said funding is just one way Congress can close the gap for Black agriculturalists.

“Most Black farmers don’t have the money to farm with. To spray their crops, to fertilize their crops or to harvest their crops. So we need money to help get equipment to do all that,” Smith said.

Bishop said all parties are working together to make this happen.

“Republicans, Democrats and Independents are all supportive of passing the Farm Bill this year before it expires on Sept. 30,” Bishop added. “That’s incredibly important because all of our producers and all of our community funding sources that support our farming act want to have a sense of what is in the picture in terms of planning.”

