Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Black farmers, Bishop voice concerns over farming disparities

Black farmers, Rep. Bishop voice concerns over farming disparities
By Gabrielle Taite
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 6:16 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Congressman Sanford Bishop says he’s addressing the disparities that Black farmers in Southwest Georgia face.

Members of the Federation of Southern Cooperatives Georgia Farmers held a conference on Friday, discussing more on future pieces of legislation that will impact farming.

Bishop said he and other members of Congress have been working tirelessly to address the needs of Black farmers in Southwest Georgia, as well and making sure they’re able to produce the best crops they can.

“We’re talking about several pieces of legislation over the last two years. Of course, we had the CARES Act, we had the American Rescue Plan, we had the Reduction Act,” Bishop said. “All of that which combated at the end of 2022. Which is now being implicated all across the country. And our course, we are now prospectively looking forward to the Farm Bill.”

The Farm Bill works to ensure that the future of Georgia farming is carefully mapped out.

“Which is a five year blueprint for our farmers in our rural communities,” Bishop said. “So that we can plan effectively to make sure that America can continue to produce the highest quality, the safest, most abundant, most economical food and fiber anywhere in the industrialized world so that we can keep our people healthy. We can help the rest of the world.”

While the progress for minority farmers has been tremendous, Bishop said this is something that needs to continue.

“I believe that we have passed sufficient legislation to do that,” he said. “We just have to maintain the course, finish the job and make sure that we don’t go back. Resources are now being made available to those under-resourced farmers. We want to continue so that the benefits of USDA are available to all farmers, all ranchers.”

Robert Smith is a pecan farmer and a member of the Federation of Southern Cooperatives Georgia...
Robert Smith is a pecan farmer and a member of the Federation of Southern Cooperatives Georgia Farmers.(WALB)

Robert Smith is a pecan farmer and a member of the Federation of Southern Cooperatives Georgia Farmers.

Smith said funding is just one way Congress can close the gap for Black agriculturalists.

“Most Black farmers don’t have the money to farm with. To spray their crops, to fertilize their crops or to harvest their crops. So we need money to help get equipment to do all that,” Smith said.

Bishop said all parties are working together to make this happen.

“Republicans, Democrats and Independents are all supportive of passing the Farm Bill this year before it expires on Sept. 30,” Bishop added. “That’s incredibly important because all of our producers and all of our community funding sources that support our farming act want to have a sense of what is in the picture in terms of planning.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One lane is currently blocked and a medical helicopter landed on the scene.
Car crash in Worth Co. shuts down lane of Highway 112
Several people told WALB News 10 that wait times at Tift Regional Medical Center have been an...
Concerns about emergency waiting room times rising across South Ga.
Troy Phillips was standing trial in connection to the death of Capt. Justin Bedwell.
Verdict reached in Decatur Co. deputy shooting death trial
Beginning the last week of February through May, Operation Sandy Bottom Power Project will be...
Power outages possible for some Albany streets during ongoing project
Frank Delaney has served in the Thomas County School System for 50 years.
‘Poppa D’: A true legend in Thomas County education

Latest News

Black farmers, Rep. Bishop voice concerns over farming disparities
Black farmers, Rep. Bishop voice concerns over farming disparities
WALB
Thomasville’s Pebble Hill Plantation highlights former employee through new exhibit
WALB
The Haven raising awareness on teen dating violence
Prizes will be given out to runners with the best Mardi Gras costume in each division.
Bainbridge to host ‘Run for the Beads’ 5K race