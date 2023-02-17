Bainbridge to host 5k run for the beads

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - In honor of Mardi Gras approaching, Bainbridge will host a 5K race for beads and prizes.

The race, put on by the Mardi Gras Society of Southwest Georgia, will be on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 8:30 a.m. at the Earl May Basin.

Prizes will be given out to runners with the best Mardi Gras costume in each division.

For more information, find the event on Facebook here.

