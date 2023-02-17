Adam Miller leaves Westover

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Westover Patriots will be searching for a new head coach this offseason. Adam Miller is leaving after just two seasons. Miller will be the new head man for Centennial High School. The Knights are in the 6A region and finished 5-6 in 2022. Miller looks to get their first postseason win since the 2017-2018 season. In two seasons Miller won just four games, three of those coming in 2022. Westover was looking to improve in 2023 with a very young roster. A 1-9 region record and just one playoff appearance which resulted in a loss likely didn’t sit well with the Good Life City. Now both Miller and the Patriots start a new chapter. The Patriots will now begin their search for a new head coach.

