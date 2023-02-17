Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

1 dies from stabbing at New Jersey high school basketball game

One person has died after a stabbing at the Mercer County basketball championship game Thursday night in Trenton. (WPVI)
By WPVI staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:12 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, N.J. (WPVI) - One person is dead after a stabbing at a New Jersey high school basketball game on Thursday night.

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. during the Mercer County high school basketball championship at Cure Arena in Trenton, officials said.

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Khalil Glanton.

Investigators say Glanton was stabbed multiple times. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

It is unknown at this time as to what sparked the stabbing.

Trenton police and the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One lane is currently blocked and a medical helicopter landed on the scene.
Car crash in Worth Co. shuts down lane of Highway 112
Troy Phillips was standing trial in connection to the death of Capt. Justin Bedwell.
Verdict reached in Decatur Co. deputy shooting death trial
Several people told WALB News 10 that wait times at Tift Regional Medical Center have been an...
Concerns about emergency waiting room times rising across South Ga.
Photo of Cordele Commissioner Royce Reeves
Cordele city leader faces potential removal from office
The mother of Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, filed the lawsuit, alleging abuse and neglect leading...
GRAPHIC: Man froze to death after being locked in jail’s kitchen freezer as punishment, lawsuit says

Latest News

One person has died after a stabbing at the Mercer County basketball championship game Thursday...
Fatal stabbing occurs at high school basketball game
FILE - The two separate shootings occurred after the men left synagogues in the city's...
2 shootings of Jewish men in LA believed to be hate crimes
FILE - Kelly’s sentencing in Chicago is set for Thursday next week.
US prosecutors ask for 25 more years in prison for R. Kelly
FILE - A view from the 220-meter (670 feet) summit of Mt. Bi looks down on the airport's single...
Taiwan reports Chinese balloon found on northern island