Terrell County offensive lineman chooses Point University

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) - The dominoes keep falling as more talented players in South Georgia get the opportunity to play at the next level. Today in Dawson, it was Terrell County’s Dontavius Pickett-King who is signed to play football at Point University. The newest Skyhawk signed today with teammates, coaches, and family present. It was an emotional moment for people close to Pickett. There were tears of joy and speechless moments, but an exciting time for this humble young man. Pickett thanked all those who played a role in the journey to get here and gave a simple but meaningful answer when asked what this moment meant to him saying,

“It means a lot to me because most kids don’t get this opportunity.”

Pickett displayed tremendous hard work and dedcication in his time as part of the Greenwave. He is no doubt a special player and young man according to his head coach Jack Harris who said,

“well he is exceptional young man and you know he’s created a lot of value for himself here, Terrell County, and anytime we can get a young man signed it creates not only value for him, but it also create something special for the for the school so you know, they’re getting an exceptional, young man, great character, exceptional leader also.”

One thing is for certain the message beyond the field coach is preaching is really getting through to these young men.

“we’re just trying to teach our kids that there’s something more out there that the streets will capture you. If you’re not willing to to do the things that you need to do to help yourself go beyond the streets and the one thing that we want to do in our program is we want to create possibilities for our kids, and have them understand there’s a big world out there, but you got to be willing to go out there and do the things right, have discipline and be determined to succeed. Don’t be afraid of success, but keep stepping forward.”

Pickett intends to take full advantage of the foundation and opportunity created at Terrell County and expects his mentality to remain the same at Point University.

“The same thing they got at Terrell County…all blood, all sweat, all tears.”

Congratulations Dontavius!

