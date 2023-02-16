Ask the Expert
Rams ‘suit up’ for success with JCPenney

Albany State University partnered with JCPenney for an event called "Suit-Up," which gave students the chance to buy professional clothing.(Source: Albany State University)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State University partnered with JCPenney for an event called “Suit-Up.”

The event, which was held on Feb. 13, provided students with the chance to buy professional clothing.

“This event supports our efforts towards providing students with access to success as the standard at ASU,” said Kenyatta Johnson, vice president for enrollment management and student success. “Our institution will continue to be innovative as we seek opportunities for our students to excel both personally and professionally.”

The first 100 students each got $50 gift cards to spend on clothing.

Over 150 students attended the event.

“This event would not have been possible without our campus and community partnerships of which I am grateful for. We will continue to provide opportunities to support the critical career preparation necessary for the academic and professional success of our students,” Dr. Julie Francis-Pettway, director of career services, said.

