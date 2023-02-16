Power outages possible for some Albany streets during ongoing project
Published: Feb. 16, 2023
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Multiple streets in Albany may have hours-long power outages due to a power line project.
Beginning the last week of February through May, Operation Sandy Bottom Power Project will be working to convert above-ground power lines to underground, per the City of Albany.
Residents that live from Flint Avenue North to 8th Avenue, and from Jefferson Street East to Washington Street may see 2-6 hour long outrages as crews are working.
The project is expected to be completed by May, but work may continue longer until it is completed.
