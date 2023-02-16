Ask the Expert
Power outages possible for some Albany streets during ongoing project

Beginning the last week of February through May, Operation Sandy Bottom Power Project will be working to convert above-ground power lines to underground, per the City of Albany.(Live 5)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Multiple streets in Albany may have hours-long power outages due to a power line project.

Beginning the last week of February through May, Operation Sandy Bottom Power Project will be working to convert above-ground power lines to underground, per the City of Albany.

Residents that live from Flint Avenue North to 8th Avenue, and from Jefferson Street East to Washington Street may see 2-6 hour long outrages as crews are working.

Map diagram showing streets affected by the Sandy Bottom Power Project
Map diagram showing streets affected by the Sandy Bottom Power Project(Source: City of Albany)

The project is expected to be completed by May, but work may continue longer until it is completed.

