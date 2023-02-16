Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

‘A lifetime commitment’: Alabany State faculty on ‘Divine Nine’ organizations

These are members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority on the Albany State University’s campus....
These are members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority on the Albany State University’s campus. The advisors to these organizations talked about the commitments that go along with being a member of their sorority.(WALB)
By Riley Armant
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Black Greek letter organizations, commonly known as the Divine Nine, helped create and advance Black History month. WALB News spoke to faculty at Albany State University about the commitment it takes to be in these organizations.

In February, students who are members of Black greek letter organizations at Albany State University (ASU) said how important Divine Nine history is to Black history.

On Thursday, WALB spoke with faculty members who have been in these organizations for many years about continuing service through their sorority or fraternity, beyond the college campus.

“Next month will be my 43rd year as a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha. So we stress that lifetime commitment, and they see from the members of my community, the graduate community. They see members of the graduate chapter, that it is a lifetime commitment.” Gwen Taylor, graduate advisor, Gamma Sigma Chapter, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, said.

These are members of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority on Albany State University’s campus. The...
These are members of the Delta Sigma Theta sorority on Albany State University’s campus. The advisors to these organizations talked about the commitments that go along with being a member of their sorority.(WALB)

“Most people are unaware that Black Greek letter organizations do not stop their activities or service to the community once they leave college. All of the organizations in the Divine Nine were born during a time of struggle for Black people in America,” Leslie Charles, graduate advisor, Delta Rho Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, said.

“The aspect of a lifetime commitment in the Divine Nine organizations simply means that it’s until we die. That everything we do comes back to being a part of the Divine Nine. This has been powerful for us because, for us in our movement, it dealt with women’s suffrage rights, it deals with today being a leader,” Charles said.

The advisors to the Divine Nine at ASU say the goal is service to all, no matter what organization you’re a part of.

“Crossing is the easy part. The work starts after that, so that’s the hardest part is that you have to stay committed for a lifetime.” Demarcus Greene, Assistant NPHC Advisor at Albany State University, said.

Demarcus Greene is the assistant director for Greek life at Albany State. He told WALB about how important it is to be a role model for the younger generations in the Divine Nine, which is part of the commitment of a Black Greek letter organization.

“I think it’s very important to be a mentor to them because if they don’t have anyone to follow and take the right steps, they’ll fall into what they see on the internet or social media. Which could be a good thing or a bad thing,” Greene said.

Anthony Morman is the lead director for Greek life at Albany State, and he says that serving with the younger generation is one of the best parts of Black Greek life.

“It’s truly been a blessing. We, the Alumni chapter, the graduate Greeks, we’ve been in the places and spaces that they’ve been in, and we’ve made the mistakes that we’ve made. Now with maturity on our side, we can guide them and lead them against the mistakes we made,” Morman said.

“It’s about serving your mankind and doing something for somebody else. You want, when someone comes behind you, what did I leave? I left my love and my passion for serving mankind,” Charles said.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy Phillips was standing trial in connection to the death of Capt. Justin Bedwell.
Verdict reached in Decatur Co. deputy shooting death trial
Identifying Authentic Vs Fake Prescription Pills; Counterfeit Fentanyl on The Rise in Parts of...
Identifying authentic vs. fake prescription pills; Counterfeit fentanyl on the rise in southwest Ga.
A 3-year-old hit in a South Carolina preschool parking lot died Wednesday morning.
3-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in preschool drop-off line
Photo of Cordele Commissioner Royce Reeves
Cordele city leader faces potential removal from office
The mother of Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, filed the lawsuit, alleging abuse and neglect leading...
GRAPHIC: Man froze to death after being locked in jail’s kitchen freezer as punishment, lawsuit says

Latest News

Albany State University partnered with JCPenney for an event called "Suit-Up," which gave...
Rams ‘suit up’ for success with JCPenney
Counterfeit fentanyl pills on the rise in southwest Georgia
Counterfeit fentanyl pills on the rise in southwest Georgia
Ossoff secures $750K for teacher training program, attracting more teachers to rural Ga.
Ossoff secures $750K for teacher training program, attracting more teachers to rural Ga.
If the bill is passed there will be designated campsites for the homeless.
Georgia bill seeking to end homeless camping on public property advances to the Senate