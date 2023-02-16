Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Concerns about emergency waiting room times rising across South Ga.

Several people told WALB that wait times at Tift Regional Medical Center have been an issue.
By Alicia Lewis
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 6:31 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Social media has been blowing up about extensive wait times patients say they are experiencing at medical centers across southwest Georgia.

This is not just a local issue, it’s a national issue, according to recent studies done by researchers from the University of Michigan Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation and Yale University.

Several people told WALB News 10 that wait times at Tift Regional Medical Center have been an issue, along with the distinction between an emergency and non-emergency visit.

Comments made to the Fun Channel Facebook page showcased several horror stories of extensive wait times that vary from up to four to nine hours of waiting to be seen by a health professional.

One lady said she went to the emergency room with heavy sweating and shortness of breath.

“I sat back there four and half hours. No nurse, no doctor, no nothing,” she said.

Some Tifton residents who have been living in the community for over 10 years told WALB News 10 this has been an issue they feel has never been addressed.

WALB News 10 reached out to Tift Regional Medical Center for a response on the wait times and issued the following statement: “Tift Regional Medical Center is aware of recent social media posts regarding wait times in our emergency department. We are actively working on a full response and will work with WALB in the coming days to provide more information. We appreciate the community’s understanding and patience as we work to respond.”

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy Phillips was standing trial in connection to the death of Capt. Justin Bedwell.
Verdict reached in Decatur Co. deputy shooting death trial
Identifying Authentic Vs Fake Prescription Pills; Counterfeit Fentanyl on The Rise in Parts of...
Identifying authentic vs. fake prescription pills; Counterfeit fentanyl on the rise in southwest Ga.
A 3-year-old hit in a South Carolina preschool parking lot died Wednesday morning.
3-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in preschool drop-off line
Photo of Cordele Commissioner Royce Reeves
Cordele city leader faces potential removal from office
The mother of Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, filed the lawsuit, alleging abuse and neglect leading...
GRAPHIC: Man froze to death after being locked in jail’s kitchen freezer as punishment, lawsuit says

Latest News

‘Poppa D’ a true legend in Thomas County education
‘Poppa D’ a true legend in Thomas County education
WALB
Concerns about emergency waiting room times rising across South Ga.
Frank Delaney has served in the Thomas County School System for 50 years.
‘Poppa D’ a true legend in Thomas County education
Beginning the last week of February through May, Operation Sandy Bottom Power Project will be...
Power outages possible for some Albany streets during ongoing project