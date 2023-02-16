Concerns about emergency waiting room times rising across South Ga.

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Social media has been blowing up about extensive wait times patients say they are experiencing at medical centers across southwest Georgia.

This is not just a local issue, it’s a national issue, according to recent studies done by researchers from the University of Michigan Institute for Healthcare Policy and Innovation and Yale University.

Several people told WALB News 10 that wait times at Tift Regional Medical Center have been an issue, along with the distinction between an emergency and non-emergency visit.

Comments made to the Fun Channel Facebook page showcased several horror stories of extensive wait times that vary from up to four to nine hours of waiting to be seen by a health professional.

One lady said she went to the emergency room with heavy sweating and shortness of breath.

“I sat back there four and half hours. No nurse, no doctor, no nothing,” she said.

Some Tifton residents who have been living in the community for over 10 years told WALB News 10 this has been an issue they feel has never been addressed.

WALB News 10 reached out to Tift Regional Medical Center for a response on the wait times and issued the following statement: “Tift Regional Medical Center is aware of recent social media posts regarding wait times in our emergency department. We are actively working on a full response and will work with WALB in the coming days to provide more information. We appreciate the community’s understanding and patience as we work to respond.”

