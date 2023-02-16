Cold front brings rain and cooler temps

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Variably cloudy and spring-like with readings in the 70s Wednesday afternoon. Tonight, clouds hold with patchy fog and not as cool with lows mid 50s. Dry conditions hold as a southerly wind picks up for another unseasonably warm day as highs top upper 70s low 80s.

Thursday night a cold front slide east with rain and isolated thunderstorms moving into SGA after midnight into Friday morning. The severe threat remains marginal for our western counties with a strong maybe severe storm possible. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat. Showers and storms quickly exist as the cold front passes during the afternoon.

Behind the front drier and colder air. Expect a 15-20° drop in temperatures Friday afternoon. Winter’s chill returns with highs upper 50s low 60s Friday and Saturday and lows in the 30s for the weekend.

Sunday a warming trend brings spring-like weather back with tons of sunshine. Highs rise from the upper 60s to low 80s and lows from the mid 40s to upper 50s early week as dry conditions prevail.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.