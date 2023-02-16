Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

Car crash in Worth Co. shuts down lane of Highway 112

One lane is currently blocked and a medical helicopter landed on the scene.
One lane is currently blocked and a medical helicopter landed on the scene.(MGN)
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - A single-vehicle car crash in Worth County caused one lane of traffic to close, according to the Worth County Sheriff’s Office.

The rollover crash was first reported around 4:15 p.m. by the sheriff’s office on Highway 112 North around Medders Road.

One lane is currently blocked and a medical helicopter landed on the scene.

The number of passengers in the vehicle and the extent of injuries is currently unknown.

We will be sure to update you with more information as we receive it.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy Phillips was standing trial in connection to the death of Capt. Justin Bedwell.
Verdict reached in Decatur Co. deputy shooting death trial
Identifying Authentic Vs Fake Prescription Pills; Counterfeit Fentanyl on The Rise in Parts of...
Identifying authentic vs. fake prescription pills; Counterfeit fentanyl on the rise in southwest Ga.
A 3-year-old hit in a South Carolina preschool parking lot died Wednesday morning.
3-year-old girl dies after being hit by car in preschool drop-off line
Photo of Cordele Commissioner Royce Reeves
Cordele city leader faces potential removal from office
The mother of Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, filed the lawsuit, alleging abuse and neglect leading...
GRAPHIC: Man froze to death after being locked in jail’s kitchen freezer as punishment, lawsuit says

Latest News

Beginning the last week of February through May, Operation Sandy Bottom Power Project will be...
Power outages possible for some Albany streets during ongoing project
WALB
‘A lifetime commitment’: Albany State faculty on ‘Divine Nine’ organizations
Calhoun County Schools students were able to meet with several future employers as part of the...
Calhoun County Schools hosts college career day
These are members of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority on the Albany State University’s campus....
‘A lifetime commitment’: Albany State faculty on ‘Divine Nine’ organizations