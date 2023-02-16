Car crash in Worth Co. shuts down lane of Highway 112

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - A single-vehicle car crash in Worth County caused one lane of traffic to close, according to the Worth County Sheriff’s Office.

The rollover crash was first reported around 4:15 p.m. by the sheriff’s office on Highway 112 North around Medders Road.

One lane is currently blocked and a medical helicopter landed on the scene.

The number of passengers in the vehicle and the extent of injuries is currently unknown.

We will be sure to update you with more information as we receive it.

