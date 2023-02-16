Ask the Expert
Calhoun County Schools hosts college career day

Calhoun County Schools students were able to meet with several future employers as part of the...
Calhoun County Schools students were able to meet with several future employers as part of the school system's career day.(Source: Calhoun County Schools)
By Felicity Felder
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EDISON, Ga. (WALB) - Calhoun County Schools partnered with southwest Georgia businesses to host its annual college and career day. The event was arranged by the Calhoun County High School sophomore class where they welcomed over 20 organizations.

The career day was held on Feb. 13 for the students.

Counselor Vanessa Lewis said it is important for the youth to make sure that generations to come to understand the importance of Black history during February.

Representatives from the military, law enforcement, industrial, and medical fields were able to show students the potential careers they could have one day.

Dennis Oliver from Albany Technical College’s commercial truck driving program said those interested in the transportation industry should reach out and call to become a potential student.

“We want to be available and connected to any and all who want to assist in the transportation Industry.  It’s important to be safe and to be sure the right way to ship cargo is always carried out,” Oliver said.

Students got to meet with representatives from Albany Technical College, Albany State University, Sam`s Club, Albany Air, Andrew College, all military branches, Georgia State Patrol, and sheriff’s offices, among others.

“We had a good time working with youth and with the presenters,” said Nakemya Alexander, whose close helped set up the event.  “Our class was in charge of setting this event up and we enjoyed the entire process.”

For more information on Calhoun County Schools, click here.

