AP source: FBI searched University of Delaware in Biden documents probe

President Joe Biden speaks at the IBEW Local 26 union, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Lanham, Md.
President Joe Biden speaks at the IBEW Local 26 union, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Lanham, Md.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:38 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The FBI searched the University of Delaware in recent weeks for classified documents as part of its investigation into the potential mishandling of sensitive government records by President Joe Biden, a person familiar with the situation said Wednesday.

The search, first reported by CNN, was confirmed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to discuss it and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Justice Department declined to comment.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

