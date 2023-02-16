Ask the Expert
Contests
Day Trippin'
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
The Shoppes
Proud to be a Farmer

67-year-old woman shoots, kills armed intruder in her home, deputies say

A man was shot and killed this week after deputies say he entered a woman’s home armed with a gun. (Source: WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - Authorities in Florida say an armed man was shot and killed when he was attempting to break into a woman’s home.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, a 67-year-old homeowner was woken up by her front door handle shaking during the overnight hours on Wednesday.

The woman said she thought it might be her husband returning from work. So, she opened the door.

Deputies said the woman told the intruder, later identified as 64-year-old Reginald Best, to leave her house multiple times but he refused.

According to authorities, Best then raised his hands while holding a gun and the woman shot him as she was fearing for her life.

The sheriff’s office said Best died in the shooting.

Earlier that evening, authorities said dispatch had received several calls from Best where he told them that he was hiding from his neighbors and “people in orange.”

Another neighbor had also called to say the 64-year-old had jumped out of a window with a gun and was running down the street.

“It’s unfortunate that Best was struggling with some apparently profound issues and posed a deadly threat to the victim and her family,” Sheriff H.D. “Gator” DeLoach said. “She [the homeowner] absolutely had the right to defend herself and I’m grateful that her decisive action stopped the threat.”

Copyright 2023 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miles Bryant (Left) Susana Morales (Right)
Officials: Georgia officer dumped missing teen’s naked body in woods
Identifying Authentic Vs Fake Prescription Pills; Counterfeit Fentanyl on The Rise in Parts of...
Identifying authentic vs. fake prescription pills; Counterfeit fentanyl on the rise in southwest Ga.
Crisp County is among 9 other counties un Georgia that can claim assistance.
Crisp Co. among Georgia counties that can apply for Jan. 12th storm relief
Troy Phillips was standing trial in connection to the death of Capt. Justin Bedwell.
Verdict reached in Decatur Co. deputy shooting death trial
Gun Laws (graphic)
Georgia state lawmakers propose tougher gun laws

Latest News

Counterfeit fentanyl pills on the rise in southwest Georgia
Counterfeit fentanyl pills on the rise in southwest Georgia
Officials in Iowa said six people were injured after a pickup truck rear-ended an Amish buggy.
6 injured, including 4 children, after truck rear-ends Amish buggy
President Joe Biden speaks at the IBEW Local 26 union, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Lanham, Md.
AP source: FBI searched University of Delaware in Biden documents probe
Police in El Paso, Texas, responded to reports of a shooting Wednesday evening at a shopping...
Police respond to reports of shooting at Texas mall
If the bill is passed there will be designated campsites for the homeless.
Georgia bill seeking to end homeless camping on public property advances to the Senate