Wild Adventures to hire hundreds ahead of new season

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Wild Adventures is gearing up for its 2023 season.

They are set to open their doors in March and are looking to hire hundreds of new employees.

Wild Adventures is looking to hire 500 new employees this year. And no matter your interests, the park has something for all job seekers.

“Operating rides to working in food locations. Working with animals or even being a lifeguard,” said Adam Floyd, Wild Adventures’ director of sales and marketing.

You have to be at least 16 to apply.

Floyd said he hopes the park hires enough positions to make park operations run more smoothly.

The park will be holding a hiring event on Thursday and Feb. 20.

The theme park will officially open on March 18.

They will be debuting a new area called “Oasis Outpost.” The water park will open on April 1.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.