Verdict reached in Decatur Co. deputy shooting death trial

Troy Phillips was standing trial in connection to the death of Capt. Justin Bedwell.
By Lenah Allen
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:25 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A verdict has been reached for the man standing trial in connection to the 2021 fatal shooting that claimed the life of a Decatur County lawman.

Troy Phillips was standing trial in connection to the death of Capt. Justin Bedwell. He was found guilty on all the charges he was facing in connection to Bedwell’s death, including malice murder.

Bedwell was shot and killed while pursuing Troy and his brother, Brad Phillips, after an attempted traffic stop.

Brad testified on Wednesday. During his testimony, he claimed responsibility for everything that happened the night leading up to Bedwell’s death.

Brad Phillips, who was previously sentenced, took the stand in the trial for charges his brother Troy Phillips is facing in connection to the shooting death of Capt. Justin Bedwell.(Source: WALB)

Brad testified he hopes his testimony will keep his brother out of prison. He was sentenced to life without parole with an additional 55 years in prison.

“Well, at the end of the day, I’m glad I’m in prison so I can quit destroying his life,” Brad said.

Brad testified he was under the influence of meth and steroids that night. When deputies tried to stop the brothers, Brad testified he told Troy to keep driving in fear of going back to jail.

Prosecutors showed the jury videos Troy made two days before the deadly shooting where he threatened to kill police, saying they have been following and antagonizing him for years.

The defense argued Troy may be guilty of reckless driving, but he was not guilty of murder.

