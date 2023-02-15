Road restriping expected to cause delays in downtown Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Drivers who pass through downtown Albany should expect delays starting Wednesday. Multiple streets are being restriped.

Streets that will be affected are:

Broad Avenue

Front Street

Washington Street

Jackson Street

Madison Street

Monroe Street

Radium Springs Road

Crews will be at work on the roads from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. during the week. City officials said motorists should expect delays.

There is currently no deadline for work to be finished.

