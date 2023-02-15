Road restriping expected to cause delays in downtown Albany
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Drivers who pass through downtown Albany should expect delays starting Wednesday. Multiple streets are being restriped.
Streets that will be affected are:
- Broad Avenue
- Front Street
- Washington Street
- Jackson Street
- Madison Street
- Monroe Street
- Radium Springs Road
Crews will be at work on the roads from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. during the week. City officials said motorists should expect delays.
There is currently no deadline for work to be finished.
