Road restriping expected to cause delays in downtown Albany

Crews will be at work on the roads from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. during the week.
By WALB News Team
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Drivers who pass through downtown Albany should expect delays starting Wednesday. Multiple streets are being restriped.

Streets that will be affected are:

  • Broad Avenue
  • Front Street
  • Washington Street
  • Jackson Street
  • Madison Street
  • Monroe Street
  • Radium Springs Road

Crews will be at work on the roads from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. during the week. City officials said motorists should expect delays.

There is currently no deadline for work to be finished.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.

