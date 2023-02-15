Ask the Expert
New recreation center and other projects planned in Lee County

The total expenses of the projects are estimated to be $1.2 million.
By Fallon Howard
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 10:06 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Two big issues being discussed in Lee County are access to reliable high-speed internet and a new multipurpose building.

A new outdoor recreational area and a multipurpose building are in the planning phases for those in the community to take advantage of.

“We’re looking to build some infrastructure on this 100-acre property we bought. Hopefully, house some of our reactional activities, team sports and outdoor family recreation,” Vice Chairman District 2, Luke Singletary said.

Singletary shared how this new addition will bring new opportunities for residents in Lee County.

“It will give a lot of people an area to get outdoors, exercise, do family activities, and then hopefully it will bring some fun activities to the county having this new space that vendors and different programs can take advantage of,” Singletary said.

They are currently in the planning phase, and they hope to push the idea forward.

Another item currently open for discussion is adding security cameras in county offices. Nothing has been decided, but leaders are open to suggestions.

The total expenses are estimated to be $1.2 million and Windstream has agreed to match funds of $7.4 million.

Another new project now approved is the installation of Windstream Kinetic Fiber to give more Lee County residents access to high-speed internet.

Residents can expect this change in the next two years.

